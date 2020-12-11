Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 3,923 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 200.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,151.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $956.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

