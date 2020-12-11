Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 20,310 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,782,000 after purchasing an additional 451,799 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16,043.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 411,024 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

BAH stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

