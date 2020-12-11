Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.58.

Waters stock opened at $241.56 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

