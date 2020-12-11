Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of MasTec worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,193,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,018,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

MasTec stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,301 shares of company stock worth $1,932,378. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

