Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $87.64 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

