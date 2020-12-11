Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 32,100 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

