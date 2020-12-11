Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 29,837 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 47.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $208.73 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $438,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,228,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,857. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.