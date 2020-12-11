Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 75,792 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 182,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of HE stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

