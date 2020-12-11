Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 20,446 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Nucor by 196.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,609 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

