Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 125,241 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,241 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.45% of K12 worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $940.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. K12 Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

