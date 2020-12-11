Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $9,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Square by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,777,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,551,000 after purchasing an additional 126,571 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $217.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.40 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.24. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $220.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079,166 shares of company stock valued at $198,602,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.