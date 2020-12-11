Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Insider Buys £141.30 in Stock

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath acquired 5 shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,826 ($36.92) per share, for a total transaction of £141.30 ($184.61).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 2,821 ($36.86) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,641.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,581.18. Spectris plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,072 ($40.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

