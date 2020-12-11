Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Insider Buys £141.30 in Stock

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath acquired 5 shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,826 ($36.92) per share, for a total transaction of £141.30 ($184.61).
Shares of SXS opened at GBX 2,821 ($36.86) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,641.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,581.18. Spectris plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,072 ($40.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
About Spectris plc (SXS.L)
