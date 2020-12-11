Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.94.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 623,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,274. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sonos by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sonos by 45.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

