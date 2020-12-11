SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

SDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.17. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

