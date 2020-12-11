Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,373.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $914,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,608 shares of company stock worth $44,385,694 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

