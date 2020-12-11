Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.73.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $8,147,784.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,368,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $718,950.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,608 shares of company stock worth $44,385,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Smartsheet by 435.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $113,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

