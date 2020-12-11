SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.62.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.74%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.