Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,381 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock worth $9,440,881. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average of $138.76.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

