Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,381 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.44 and its 200-day moving average is $138.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $1,292,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,304.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock worth $9,440,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

