Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 43.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $145.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock worth $9,440,881. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

