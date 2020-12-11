Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.53. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 30,415 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.
Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 178.28% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.
Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)
Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.
