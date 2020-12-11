Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.53. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 30,415 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 178.28% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 69,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

