Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silgan from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Silgan by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,354,000 after buying an additional 776,626 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 656,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 615,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after acquiring an additional 512,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

