SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.37. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. Analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,599.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $58,631.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,340.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,279 shares of company stock worth $7,954,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 421,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 54,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,345,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

