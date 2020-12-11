Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHBI. TheStreet raised Shore Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Shore Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of SHBI opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth $314,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

