Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Shopify by 8.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,067.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,749.76, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $998.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $966.38. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,047.97.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

