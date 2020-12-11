Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) & Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Critical Review

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharp and Otis Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharp $20.89 billion 0.33 $192.82 million $0.14 23.36 Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sharp has higher revenue and earnings than Otis Worldwide.

Dividends

Sharp pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sharp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otis Worldwide has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Otis Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sharp and Otis Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharp 0 0 0 0 N/A Otis Worldwide 0 1 1 0 2.50

Otis Worldwide has a consensus price target of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.28%. Given Otis Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than Sharp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sharp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Otis Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sharp and Otis Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharp 0.73% 10.19% 1.67% Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Otis Worldwide beats Sharp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment offers mobile phones, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, solar cells, storage batteries, personal computers, etc. The Smart Business Solutions segment provides digital multi-function printers, information displays, POS systems, electronic cash registers, commercial projectors, options and consumables, and software. The IoT Electronics Devices segment offers camera modules, camera modules manufacturing facilities, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CCD/CMOS sensors, semiconductor lasers, in-vehicle cameras, FA equipment, washing machines, etc. The Advance Display Systems segment provides LCD color televisions, Blu-ray Disc recorders, audio equipment, and display modules. The company was formerly known as Hayakawa Electric Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sharp Corporation in January 1970. Sharp Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

