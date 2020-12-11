Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.0219 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $383,868.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, GDAC, Upbit and BitForex. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

