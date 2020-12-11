Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $203,713.43 and $26,278.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00401574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00021870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.02857389 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.