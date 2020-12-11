Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sempra Energy worth $46,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,155,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

NYSE:SRE opened at $128.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.26. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

