SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for SEGRO in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEGRO’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

SEGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

