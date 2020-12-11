Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman Sells 4,695 Shares

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STX opened at $64.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,616,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 218,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after purchasing an additional 194,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,863,000 after purchasing an additional 105,362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

