Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Seacor stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 1.01. Seacor has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seacor will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CKH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Seacor by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Seacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Seacor by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

