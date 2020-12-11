SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%.

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.97 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

