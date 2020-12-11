Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 5,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 699,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,867,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avalara stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $175.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

