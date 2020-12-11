Scotiabank Raises Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to $35.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of DYNDF opened at $17.74 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

