Scotiabank Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to $30.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATSAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

