Scotiabank Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$30.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

ATA opened at C$22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.27 and a 52 week high of C$23.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.07 million. Equities analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

