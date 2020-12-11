Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCHL. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $887.91 million, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is -750.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Scholastic by 90.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 230.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

