Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SRRK. Wedbush upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 63.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

