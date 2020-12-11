Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,842 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Schlumberger worth $106,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

