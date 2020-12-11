SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up about 7.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $44,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,464,000 after acquiring an additional 209,079 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after purchasing an additional 719,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.13.

Shares of SBAC opened at $275.60 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,722.39 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.57 and a 200-day moving average of $302.33.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

