SaTT (SATT) Market Cap Hits $2.49 Million

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. One SaTT token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $112,694.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaTT Token Profile

SaTT (CRYPTO:SATT) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,054,351,986 tokens. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SaTT

SaTT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaTT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

