Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) a €600.00 Price Target

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been given a €600.00 ($705.88) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €582.50 ($685.29).

Get Kering SA (KER.PA) alerts:

Kering SA (KER.PA) stock opened at €573.30 ($674.47) on Friday. Kering SA has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €583.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €533.84.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.