Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €14.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.93 ($17.56).

Shares of SZG opened at €18.71 ($22.01) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €15.04 and its 200-day moving average is €13.68. Salzgitter AG has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

