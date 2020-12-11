SaluS (SLS) Price Hits $10.13

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. SaluS has a total market cap of $10.26 million and $1,023.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.13 or 0.00057324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,675.55 or 1.00012805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00025497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003066 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

