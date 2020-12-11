Safestore Holdings plc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safestore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Shares of SFSHF stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Safestore has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

