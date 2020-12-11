Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $72.95.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,217 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,983.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,632,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,711,599.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 36,981 shares of company stock worth $2,088,349. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Safehold by 25.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.