Ruby M. Smith Purchases 32,000 Shares of Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) (LON:MIND) Stock

Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) (LON:MIND) insider Ruby M. Smith purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £44,800 ($58,531.49).

Shares of Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17. Mind Gym plc has a twelve month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.70). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.34. The firm has a market cap of £149.68 million and a PE ratio of 115.38.

Get Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) alerts:

Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.