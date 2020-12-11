Ruby M. Smith Purchases 32,000 Shares of Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) (LON:MIND) Stock

Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) (LON:MIND) insider Ruby M. Smith purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £44,800 ($58,531.49).
Shares of Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17. Mind Gym plc has a twelve month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.70). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.34. The firm has a market cap of £149.68 million and a PE ratio of 115.38.
Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) Company Profile
