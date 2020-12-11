Royalty Pharma plc’s (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 14th

Royalty Pharma’s (NASDAQ:RPRX) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 14th. Royalty Pharma had issued 77,681,670 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $2,175,086,760 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of RPRX opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.