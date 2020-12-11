Royal Bank of Canada Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $360.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $314.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -188.42 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $369,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,119,919 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,147,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,689,000 after acquiring an additional 528,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.